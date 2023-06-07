Enagás begins binding phase of assigning logistics services process at El Musel

Enagás begins the second phase of the capacity allocation process (open season) for logistics services at the El Musel LNG terminal in Gijón, Spain, following the high level of participation and interest shown by 16 shippers during the non-binding phase, held between 6 – 26 March 2023.

The new phase is binding and will remain open until 30 June, during which time shippers can submit their bids for the terminal’s offered capacity. The process will end with the allocation of long-term logistics services.

The logistics services offered for this infrastructure are LNG unloading, storage and loading operations. Under the regulated access regime, El Musel terminal will only offer the essential regasification service for the proper management of the ter-minal and the truck loading service.

This open season for the allocation of logistics services in El Musel is a milestone for the start of commercial operations of the terminal, which is part of the government’s More Energy Security Plan, and will strengthen the security of energy supply in Europe.

The Gijón terminal could contribute up to 8 billion m3/y of LNG capacity to Europe’s security of energy supply. It will allow the berthing of vessels of between 50 000 – 266 000 m3, has two tanks of 150 000 m3 of LNG storage capacity, two truck loading bays with a capacity to load a maximum of 9 GWh/d, and a maximum emission capacity of 800 000 Nm3/hr.