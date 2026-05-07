Delfin Midstream signs additional long-term LNG supply agreement with Gunvor

Delfin Midstream Inc. and Gunvor Group have announced that Gunvor International B.V. Amsterdam, Geneva Branch, has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Delfin LNG LLC, a subsidiary of Delfin.

Under the SPA, Delfin LNG will supply 0.3 million tpy of LNG to Gunvor on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at the Delfin FLNG1 facility, located 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana, for 20 years.

Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading and member of the Management Board of Gunvor, said: “We are very pleased to announce another long-term partnership with Delfin. The deal represents further enhancement of Gunvor’s LNG portfolio and together with our robust fleet, we will continue to position ourselves as a reliable supplier of LNG to all destinations around the globe.”

Dudley Poston, CEO of Delfin, added: “We look forward to building on our longstanding partnership with Gunvor as we continue to advance the development of critical energy infrastructure in the US. This additional agreement further highlights our strength as a dependable long-term supplier of clean and scalable LNG solutions.”