  4. IEEFA: LNG-to-power investors in the Philippines risk market uncertainty

Published by
 LNG Industry,

The race to develop LNG facilities in the Philippines has gone from a marathon to a sprint but potential LNG investors must proceed at their own risk, according to a new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

