The race to develop LNG facilities in the Philippines has gone from a marathon to a sprint but potential LNG investors must proceed at their own risk, according to a new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).
To read the full article
"IEEFA: LNG-to-power investors in the Philippines risk market uncertainty "
Please sign in or register for FREE
Sign in »
Register for free »
Get started absolutely FREE in 2 minutes, plus receive a free printed magazine.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/07052021/ieefa-lng-to-power-investors-in-the-philippines-risk-market-uncertainty/