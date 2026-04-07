PV Gas signs supply agreements with EVN

Vietnam Gas Corp. (PV GAS), together with Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and Vietnam Oil and Gas Power Corp. (PV GAS), have signed agreements on the supply of LNG for large scale gas-fired power projects. This event marks a concrete step in the formation of a national LNG supply system, with PV GAS playing a central role in the value chain from import to consumption.

The signing ceremony was attended by leaders representing central and local government agencies and businesses. Also in attendance were leaders, representatives from specialised departments, and member units of all parties, as well as partners, customers, and media representatives.

The signed agreements focus on two main parts. Firstly, a framework agreement between PV GAS and EVN on the supply of regasified LNG from the Vung Ang LNG terminal to the Quang Trach II and Quang Trach III thermal power plants, with gas supply expected to begin on 30 April 2029. Secondly, an addendum to the regasified LNG purchase and sale contract between PV GAS and PV Power for the Nhon Trach 3 & 4 power plant.

Amidst declining domestic gas resources and a volatile global energy market, PV GAS is gradually asserting its role as a leading enterprise in the LNG supply chain. PV GAS has implemented a comprehensive approach, from arranging imported LNG sources and investing in port and storage infrastructure to regasification and supplying gas to power plants.

In Central Vietnam, with a focus on the Vung Ang area, PV GAS is developing the North Central LNG terminal project based on a large scale central terminal model to supply gas to power plants in the region. According to the approved investment plan, the project has a phase 1 capacity of 1 – 3 million tpy of LNG, a total investment of approximately VND 26 700 billion, utilising about 53 ha. of land and 426 ha. of water surface, and is expected to be operational in 2029 – 2030. The project aims to supply LNG to the Quang Trach II, Quang Trach III, and Vung Ang III power plants, other potential power plants, and industrial consumers in neighbouring areas, with the goal of establishing a Petrovietnam ecological energy industrial centre in the North Central region/Vung Ang – Ha Tinh.

In the Southeast region, PV GAS continues to expand its LNG supply chain through the Nhon Trach 3 & 4 project – Vietnam's first LNG gas-fired power plant complex. PV GAS has signed an addendum to a long-term LNG supply contract for 25 years with PV Power, ensuring a stable fuel supply for the plant's operation.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hoang Long, emphasised that the signing of agreements between EVN, Petrovietnam, and their member units is an important step towards gradually making imported LNG the main fuel source for gas-fired power plants, thereby implementing the directives of the Party and State on ensuring national energy security. He also affirmed that the signing of this framework agreement and contract appendix clearly demonstrates the determination of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in ensuring energy supply, while contributing to strengthening sustainable co-operation between key enterprises in the industry, creating a foundation for long-term development.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, General Director of EVN, stated that the signing of these agreements is of significant importance in ensuring long-term fuel supply for LNG power projects, especially in the context of declining domestic gas resources and continued load growth. EVN identifies LNG as a crucial fuel source, contributing to enhancing the flexibility of the power system, supporting the integration of renewable energy, and ensuring the stable operation of the national power system. For the Quang Trach II and III project cluster, with a capacity of approximately 3000 MW, EVN commits to closely co-ordinating with PV GAS to effectively implement the agreement, ensuring progress, safety, and compliance with legal regulations.

Le Xuan Huyen – Deputy General Director in charge of the Group's Executive Board – stated that geopolitical changes at the beginning of 2026 directly impacted the energy market. Against this backdrop, Petrovietnam is accelerating solutions to ensure both short-term and long-term supply, while strengthening internal industry linkages. According to Petrovietnam's orientation, regasification of LNG is one of the important pillars in its energy development strategy, contributing to achieving the commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050 and implementing the Power Development Plan VIII. In this context, PV GAS is assigned a core role in ensuring gas supply for power generation.

Nguyen Thanh Binh – Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PV GAS – emphasised that the signing of this framework agreement and contract addendum is a strategic step to make imported LNG the main fuel source for gas-fired power plants. In the context of complex geopolitical conditions and declining domestic gas resources, LNG will not only be a supplementary source but will increasingly occupy a large proportion in the energy structure. The agreement with EVN helps PV GAS ensure stable LNG output, minimise market risks, and strengthen strategic cooperation in ensuring energy security. Simultaneously, co-operation with PV Power will further improve the LNG supply chain, ensuring stable operation for key gas-fired power projects.

The series of LNG projects developed by PV GAS is gradually forming a complete ecosystem, connecting power centres from Central Vietnam to the Southeast region. The simultaneous signing of the framework agreement with EVN and the contract addendum with PV Power not only ensures fuel supply for each specific project but also affirms PV GAS's leading role in the Vietnamese LNG market.