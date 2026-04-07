DOE authorises additional exports from Elba Island Terminal

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, authorised an immediate 22% increase in exports of LNG from the Elba Island Terminal in Chatham County, Georgia.

With the order,?Kinder Morgan subsidiary, Southern LNG Company L.L.C., operator of the Elba Island LNG terminal, is now authorised to export up to an additional 28.25 billion ft3/y to non-free trade agreement countries, strengthening global natural gas supplies with reliable US LNG. Elba Island was previously authorised to export up to 130 billion ft3/y of natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement countries and has been exporting US LNG since 2019. The project is positioned to export the additional approved volumes immediately.

“At a time when global energy supply routes face disruption, the US remains a reliable energy partner to our allies and trading partners,” said?DOE Assistant Secretary of the Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office, Kyle Haustveit. “DOE is using all available authorities to ensure American energy can reach global markets when it is needed most, supporting energy security, and helping stabilise global energy supplies.”