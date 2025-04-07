Stonepeak to acquire interest in Woodside’s Louisiana LNG

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, has announced an agreement to acquire a 40% interest in Louisiana LNG Infrastructure LLC, an LNG production and export terminal in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana owned by Woodside Energy Group Ltd.

The project, positioned in the heart of the Gulf Coast LNG corridor with close proximity to natural gas resources and direct access to the US Gulf, has a total permitted capacity of 27.6 million tpy and is nearing final investment decision (FID) for the foundation development. Construction is currently underway, and the FEED has been completed. Bechtel, an industry leader in infrastructure project delivery, is the EPC contractor for the project. Woodside will continue to operate the project following completion of the transaction.

“With the need to bring significant additional capacity online over the coming years, we have strong conviction in the critical role Louisiana LNG will play in the US LNG export market,” said James Wyper, Senior Managing Director and Head of US Private Equity at Stonepeak. “The project represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a newbuild LNG export facility nearing FID approval with an attractive risk-return profile and best-in-class partners in both Bechtel and Woodside to construct and operate the asset.”

Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill, said: “We are very pleased to have Stonepeak join us in Louisiana LNG, given their demonstrated track record investing in US gas and LNG infrastructure across LNG facilities, LNG carriers, and FSRUs. This transaction further confirms Louisiana LNG’s position as a globally attractive investment set to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. It is the result of a highly competitive process that attracted leading global counterparties and significantly reduces Woodside’s CAPEX for this world-class project.”

The transaction is expected to close in 2Q25 subject to conditions precedent including final investment decision for the Louisiana LNG foundation development, as well as requisite regulatory, legal, and other customary approvals.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd and its affiliate Greenhill & Co., LLC and Santander US Capital Markets LLC served as financial advisors to Stonepeak. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as transactional legal counsel and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as financing legal counsel to Stonepeak. RBC Capital Markets and Evercore served as financial advisors to Woodside. Norton Rose Fulbright served as legal counsel to Woodside.