OLT’s small scale LNG service makes progress

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana informs that the expression of interest for the new small scale service has been published in the commercial area of its website. OLT will be the first regasification terminal in Italy to provide the discharge of LNG into small scale LNG carriers.

The expression of interest follows the introduction of the small scale service within the OLT Regasification Code, in consultation from 24 February to 12 April 2021.

This new activity will complete the supply chain of LNG, a sustainable fuel whose essential role in the energy transition was reaffirmed in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). LNG, in fact, can reduce polluting and climate-changing emissions and is playing a central role especially in heavy land and sea transport, as well as in industrial and civil uses in areas not served by the national transport network.

Through the expression of interest, the stakeholders will be able to present their proposals regarding the new service offered by OLT. Through this expression of interest, the users can provide:

The interested annual capacity, expressed in number of small scale LNG carriers per year, they expect to book.

Small scale service tariff expectation.

Any small scale LNG carrier expected to be used.

Any other information deemed useful for the small scale service provision.

The expressions of interest are confidential, not binding, and shall be sent by 17 May 2021 to the company.