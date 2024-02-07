QatarEnergy and Petronet sign 20-year LNG SPA

QatarEnergy has entered into a 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Petronet LNG Ltd for the supply of 7.5 million tpy of LNG destined to the Republic of India.

Pursuant the terms of the SPA, the contracted LNG volumes from Qatar will be delivered ex-ship to terminals across India onboard QatarEnergy’s vast LNG fleet starting May 2028.

The signing of the SPA was celebrated during a special ceremony held in Goa, India under the patronage of Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Housing & Urban Affairs in the Republic of India. In attendance were Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Chairman of Petronet LNG, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL (India) Ltd, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, the Chairman of Indian Oil Corp., and Krishnakumar Gopalan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

To mark this important achievement, a document commemorating the occasion was signed by Akshay Kumar Singh, the Managing Director and CEO of Petronet LNG Ltd and Abdulla Ahmad Al-Hussaini, QatarEnergy’s Executive Vice President for Marketing.

Al-Kaabi said: “This agreement is another key milestone in the long-standing energy partnership between Qatar and India and comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the first LNG shipment to India.”

“We believe that this new agreement, with our valued customers Petronet LNG and its esteemed shareholder companies, will further strengthen the relationship with India and support its vision to increase the contribution of natural gas in its energy mix.”