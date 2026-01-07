QatarEnergy and EGAS sign MoU

QatarEnergy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt to strengthen co-operation in the energy sector, with special focus on the supply of LNG from QatarEnergy to Egypt.

The agreement was signed by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and. Karim Badawi, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt in a special ceremony held at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha.

Minister Al-Kaabi said: “We are pleased to further enhance our cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt. This agreement builds on our recent successful co-operation with Egypt particularly with respect to the supply of LNG from QatarEnergy’s portfolio.”

Minister Al-Kaabi added: “This MoU further strengthens our bilateral relationship as we work jointly towards additional supplies of long-term LNG from QatarEnergy to meet Egypt’s growing demand for energy to fuel its robust economic and industrial growth. We look forward to collaborating with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and with all our partners in Egypt to further strengthen our co-operation and to support Egypt with its future LNG requirements.”

The MoU paves the way for continued cooperation in the energy sector, including the long-term delivery of LNG from QatarEnergy to Egypt, where QatarEnergy and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) have reached agreement for the supply of up to 24 LNG cargoes for the summer of 2026.

QatarEnergy and EGAS have also agreed to initiate discussions on additional and long-term supplies of LNG from QatarEnergy to Egypt.