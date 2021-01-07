Qatargas awards offshore engineering contract to McDermott

McDermott International, Ltd has announced it has been awarded a contract by Qatargas to deliver front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for Qatar Petroleum’s North Field South (NFS) project.

“For more than 30 years, McDermott has executed projects in Qatar’s North Field, and we will leverage our experience and local resources to successfully deliver this project,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa. “As oil and gas field development continues in the region, we are poised to build on this initial work to further support Qatargas as they progress the subsequent phases of the NFS project.”

The contract scope includes the replication of five offshore wellhead platforms. The FEED contract will be executed from McDermott's Doha office and work will begin immediately.