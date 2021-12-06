Cryostar and TSG combine LNG strengths

A long-lasting collaboration between Cryostar and TSG has just been solidi-fied by the signature of a European partnership contract. “The last 10 projects we worked on together have given rise to a beautiful synergy between our two companies. As a result, we have decided to make our collaboration official by signing a partnership contract,” Philippe Heisch, Head of Sales for LNG Solutions, said.

Two specialised companies serving the same customer base

Cryostar is an expert in rotating machines and cryogenic solutions for the natural gas industry, with more than 200 LNG/LCNG vehicle filling stations installed all over the globe. TSG provides installation, maintenance, and other services to fuelling stations in both the public and the private sectors.

This collaboration will help the companies achieve a common goal of being able to offer clients a wider range of services. “We will be combining Cryostar and TSG’s expertise to support our clients in their station construction projects, as well as the technical exploitation, service, and maintenance of those stations. Our clients will be able to rely on our experience and collaboration to ensure their projects go according to plan,” Philippe Heisch stated. The contract, which was signed in November 2021, encompasses the future construction of multiple stations in Europe.

Bertrand Leroy, Director of the Gas sector at TSG, said, “This partnership with CRYOSTAR will allow us to build on our current offer for LNG stations in Europe. This validation of our shared goals will enable TSG to sell our clients CRYOSTAR machinery, as well as offering installation and preventive and curative maintenance services for said machines to provide optimal uptime, to the benefit of our shared customer base.”