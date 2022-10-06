Klaipeda LNG terminal resumes regular operations

Klaipeda LNG terminal resumed its regular operations on the morning of 1 October 2022, following the successful completion of scheduled maintenance works and water bottom cleaning works of the LNG terminal's water area.

The operation of the LNG terminal was temporarily suspended on the morning of 27 September, on the same day the FSRU Independence was relocated and moored at the berth of AB Klaipedos Smelte due to the nature of the planned works. The FSRU returned to its normal mooring place at the jetty of the Klaipeda LNG terminal on the evening of 30 September and LNG regasification and gas supply to the Lithuanian gas transmission system resumed on the morning of 1 October.

During the scheduled maintenance works, the LNG terminal jetty infrastructure – the high-pressure loading arms, the gas pipeline, emergency power generation facilities, mooring system and other equipment – was inspected. At the same time, the LNG terminal's water area bottom cleaning works, commissioned by the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, were carried out.

“The gas supply to consumers was restored successfully and on time. I would like to express my appreciation to the colleagues and partners for the efficient and high-quality works, which will help to ensure further reliable provision of terminal services to customers in the region,” said Rimas Rusinas, Head of LNG Terminal Operations at Klaipedos Nafta AB (KN).

Scheduled maintenance works at the KN-operated LNG terminal in Klaipeda is carried out annually. Information on the planned maintenance of the LNG terminal is provided on the KN website and in publicly available schedules.

During the maintenance and cleaning works, Lithuania was supplied with natural gas from neighbouring EU countries. As the LNG terminal resumed its normal operations, the next LNG cargo is expected in Klaipeda on 7 – 8 October.