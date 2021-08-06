NextDecade comments on recent court actions

Earlier this week, the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued an order and a separate opinion related to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) authorisation of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project (RGLNG).

In the order and separate opinion, the Court rejected all but two of the claims put forward by RGLNG’s opponents. The Court asked FERC to further explain two technical items related to climate change and environmental justice. In its conclusion, the Court expressly stated that it is “reasonably likely” that on remand FERC can address the two identified deficiencies “while reaching the same result.”

“We are pleased the Court affirmed the validity of the FERC authorisation of our Rio Grande LNG project and we look forward to the FERC’s response to the Court’s requests,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions are at the very foundation of our company and we have already announced actions to reduce emissions at Rio Grande LNG by more than 90% through use of carbon capture and storage.”

At NextDecade, the company is taking real action to reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of the LNG it sells and to help its customers reduce CO 2 emissions at their facilities. Natural gas in the form of LNG will play an important role in the energy transition, but its contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced to an absolute minimum. Furthermore, to limit global warming to 1.5°C, it is critical to lower greenhouse gas emissions like CO 2 from industrial scale facilities around the world.