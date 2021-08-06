Founded in 1987, Indra Srl is a family owned company which has grown over the years and is currently at the forefront in the design and manufac-ture of ball and needle valves. The company designs and manufactures ball and needle valves in various configurations and diameters, from integral double block & bleed and split body versions to manifold for instrumentation, produced according to the most stringent quality standards of safety and efficiency.

"Indra Srl’s valves utilised across the LNG chain "

