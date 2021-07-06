 Skip to main content
GTT receives order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT has announced that at the end of June it received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of a new LNG carrier on behalf of a European shipowner.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a cargo capacity 174 000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered in the last quarter of 2023.

