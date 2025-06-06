Snam extends MoU with SPP

Snam and SPP, a leading Slovakian energy company, have extended the memorandum of understanding (MoU) originally signed in April 2023 with the aim of assessing potential co-operation on security of natural gas supplies.

The main areas of cooperation concern access to LNG regasification and storage capacity in Italy, as well as transportation capacity from Italy to Slovakia via Austria through the Tarvisio exit point.

The MoU was signed in Rome by Gaetano Mazzitelli, Chief Commercial & Regulatory Officer of Snam, and Vojtech Ferencz, CEO of SPP, as part of the institutional visit of the President of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico to Italy.