GTT receives order for tank design from Hudong Zhonghua

GTT has announced that it has received, in April 2022, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) for the tank design of the first four LNG carriers for the Qatargas project on behalf of the ship-owner MOL.

GTT will design the tanks of these four new LNG carriers with a total LNG tank capacity of 174 000 m3 per ship and will be fitted with the membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 3Q24 and 2Q25.