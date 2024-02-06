Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corp. and Ferus Natural Gas Fuels announce strategic merger

Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corp. and Ferus Natural Gas Fuels Inc. have merged, forming a new LNG production and distribution technology-focused entity which is now named Cryopeak Energy Solutions Corp.

Cryopeak is also pleased to announce the acquisition of all LNG assets from Campus Energy Partners Infrastructure LP, including the regional LNG production facility located in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

Cryopeak will manage three LNG production facilities in Western Canada and operate the largest fleet of LNG transportation, mobile storage, and regasification equipment. This will serve to support the growing market demand for LNG as a lower-carbon fuel. Cryopeak will significantly increase its market presence across Canada to support the adoption of LNG for off-grid industries and remote communities.

“We are very excited with the merger and acquisition which supports Cryopeak in its goal of being a leader in the growing LNG market. With increased production capacity and diverse equipment portfolio, Cryopeak is uniquely positioned to support our customers to integrate LNG safely and efficiently into their operations,” stated Calum McClure, CEO of Cryopeak Energy Solutions.