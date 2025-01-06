JERA launches JERA Global Institute think tank

JERA Co., Inc., an energy company with operations around the world, has established the JERA Global Institute think tank to strengthen its intelligence capabilities relating to domestic and international energy trends. The institute has begun its activities.

Changes such as decarbonisation initiatives, measures to strengthen economic security, and heightened geopolitical risk are underway both domestically and internationally, leading to an environment of growing uncertainty for the energy sector. To accurately grasp the influence such changes will have on industrial structure and on energy supply and demand, and to facilitate a swift response, the company has fortified its internal systems to enable broader and deeper research and analysis of both the current and future business environment.

Focusing on the energy and environmental sectors both globally and in key regions such as Japan, the US, Europe, and Asia, the JERA Global Institute will cover a wide range of topics including macroeconomics, politics and policy, major industries, markets, technological advancements, social trends, and geopolitical risks. In doing so, it will point the way toward developing an optimal platform for supplying clean energy and, as a think tank for an energy company that sustains public infrastructure, contribute to society through JERA’s projects.

Hisahide Okuda, JERA President, CEO and COO, and Director said: “Overcoming global challenges such as climate change, resource constraints, and energy security concerns to continue supplying clean, inexpensive energy is a critical is-sue for energy providers. By utilising strategic intelligence from the JERA Global Institute, we will provide cutting-edge solutions to the world’s energy issues.”

Shuji Munekuni, Head of the JERA Global Institute, added: “In conducting our research and analysis, we will communicate with outside parties, adopting a flexible approach unconstrained by preconceived notions as we describe the global energy outlook from a neutral, objective viewpoint.”