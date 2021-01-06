Jonathan Westby joins JERAGM as SVP LNG

JERA Global Markets (JERAGM) is pleased to announce that Jonathan Westby has joined the company as Senior Vice President LNG.

Westby joins JERAGM from Centrica where he was the Co-Managing Director of Energy Marketing & Trading in addition to managing their global LNG business. Prior to joining Centrica in 2014, Westby was BP’s Global Head of LNG Trading.

Kazunori Kasai, CEO of JERAGM, commented, “We are delighted that Jonathan has joined JERA Global Markets as SVP LNG. Jonathan brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and LNG specific experience which will be an asset as we continue to expand our successful business in LNG.”

Westby commented, “I am very excited to be joining JERA Global Markets to play my part in the journey to become a world leading energy trader active across all major production and consumption regions.”

Westby will join JERAGM’s senior team comprised of: Kazunori Kasai (Chief Executive); Hisaki Endo (Managing Director Group Coordination); Ronan Lory (Chief Operating Officer); Justin Rowland (Managing Director LNG); and Alex Baileff (Senior Vice President Coal).