The ‘Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review, 2020 - Kosmos Energy Signs Largest LNG Supply Contract with BP Plc’ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The biggest long-term LNG contract signed in 2020 was between Kosmos Energy and BP plc in February 2020. According to the contract, Kosmos Energy will supply 2.5 million tpy of LNG for a period of seven years, from 2023 to 2030, to BP plc. The LNG will be supplied from the Tortue Floating I liquefaction terminal in Mauritania.
Scope
- Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by key importing and exporting countries between 2020 and 2019.
- Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key seller and purchaser companies between 2020 and 2019.
- Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies during 2018 to 2020.
Key topics covered:
- Long-term LNG contracts review.
- Biggest new long-term LNG contract signed in 2020.
- Regional contract briefs.
- LNG contracted capacity and share signed by key importing countries in 2020 vis-a-vis 2019.
- LNG contracted capacity and share signed by key exporting countries in 2020 vis-a-vis 2019.
- LNG contracted capacity and share signed by key purchaser companies in 2020 vis-a-vis 2019.
- LNG contracted capacity and share signed by key seller companies in 2020 vis-a-vis 2019.
- Annual count of contracts and contracted capacities by key purchaser companies, 2018 - 2020.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/06012021/global-long-term-lng-contracts-review-published/