Ebara Elliott Energy announces major electrical upgrade in Pennsylvania

Ebara Elliott Energy (EEE), a solution provider in the energy industry, has announced a major electrical upgrade at its Jeannette, Pennsylvania, manufacturing facility. The upgrade will enable EEE to test compressors and electrical equipment up to 100 MW, or approximately 134 102 hp.

Vice President of Global Manufacturing, Ron Josefczyk, said: “With the industry moving toward more electrification of large primary drivers this upgrade positions Ebara Elliott Energy to be the leader in large horsepower compressor testing capability, being a one-stop-shop for manufacturing, testing, and service for turbomachinery that few global companies can provide.”

Capability studies began in collaboration with First Energy in late 2022, followed by extensive assessments, planning, and engineering by the team at EEE. Groundbreaking on a new line installed between a local substation and the Jeannette facility began in August 2024 and drilling for new utility poles began in October 2024. EEE expects the upgrade to be complete and fully operational in 3Q25.

The Main 138 kV breaker will provide protection and on/off function from the incoming utility power. The 100 MVA power transformer will step down voltage from 138 kV utility power to usable 34.5 kV power within the Jeannette facility. A series of capacitor banks will keep the voltage regulated, preventing dips and swells, and ensuring other customers on the 138 kV service and EEE’s own equipment are safeguarded from spurious trips. The 34.5 kV breakers will provide protection to EEE electrical equipment located downstream of the Main 138 kV breaker.

“The upgrade ensures reliable energy infrastructure for EEE to support customers’ growth and commitment to evolving environmental standards and expectations. We see this upgrade as a tremendous opportunity for Ebara Elliott Energy to respond to our customers’ evolving needs, particularly in the LNG market. Expanding our testing capabilities in Jeannette will enable us to help customers transition to greener solutions for a sustainable future,” said Mark Babyak, Vice President of New Apparatus Sales.