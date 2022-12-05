Repsol operates the first Spanish LNG bunker terminal

Repsol is opening the first terminal in Spain to supply LNG as a marine fuel, an operation known as bunkering. The facility came into operation last July in the northern Spanish port of Bilbao.

The terminal has a cryogenic tank with a storage capacity of 1000 m3. A second terminal of the same capacity is already under construction in the neighbouring city of Santander, and it will come into operation during 1H23. Both terminals are co-financed by the European Commission through the CEF – Connecting Europe Facilities Programme.

The facilities are part of the collaboration agreement that Repsol formalised in 2019 with Brittany Ferries for the supply of LNG as a marine fuel for its operations in Spain. Among its fleet, the vessel Salamanca performs regular operations at this terminal. Only the gasification of the Salamanca and Santoña vessels operating from Bilbao and Santander will allow avoiding more than 73 000 tpy of CO 2 .

These LNG terminals are, thus, another example of Repsol’s commitment to the decarbonisation of mobility, with a multi-technological approach using all available solutions to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

In the design of the terminal in Bilbao, operational flexibility has been a priority, which provides multiple advantages to customers. The terminal allows access to any type of vessel, thus covering the needs of a medium-sized segment for LNG refuelling. The facility also permits simultaneous loading of passengers and fuel, thus optimising operations on land and in maritime traffic, which leads to a reduction in emissions for port operations.

LNG is a marine fuel that reduces CO 2 emissions by 20% and minimises sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate emissions to practically zero. Therefore, its use provides a way to reduce emissions immediately in a sector that currently has no viable alternative in electrification, making renewable fuels the most feasible solution to achieve decarbonisation in the future. Ships that use LNG as fuel can also consume bio-LNG without the need for modifications to their engines, which will help further reduce emissions.

LNG bunkering, thereby, enables significant emission reductions in marine transportation. The industry is showing great interest in adopting this solution, as shown by data from DNV: the LNG-powered fleet worldwide currently consists of some 320 vessels, representing a growth of 30% over the previous year. In 2021, the record was reached with 500 applications for the construction of ships with this propulsion technology that will enter operation over the next five years.

LNG in Spain

At present, Spain has six operational LNG regasification and storage plants distributed along its coastline from which this fuel can be supplied to the fleet of LNG ships, thus representing an opportunity to step up the reduction of emissions from Spanish ports.

Repsol, for its part, has extensive experience in this type of supply, having carried out more than 100 LNG bunker operations to 28 different vessels in seven Spanish ports. Repsol has the capacity to make supplies in any Spanish port.