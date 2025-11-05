IRH, Delfin LNG, and Vitol sign 20-year LNG SPA

International Resources Holding RSC Ltd (IRH), a leading mine-to-market platform and subsidiary of ePointZero, has signed a 20-year heads of agreement (HoA) with Delfin LNG LLC and Vitol Inc. for the purchase and sale of 1 million tpy of LNG from Delfin’s export facility in the US.

Under the agreement, Delfin LNG, a leading US-based export infrastructure company, will supply LNG on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to Vitol, one of the world’s largest independent energy traders, which will act as the offtaker and deliver the volumes to IRH Global Trading (IRHGT), IRH’s global trading arm, for a period of 20 years. Definitive agreements are expected to be concluded in the coming weeks.

This long-term partnership represents a major step in IRH’s energy expansion strategy under ePointZero, a diversified investment platform focused on sustainable energy, technology, and resources. By leveraging synergies across the ePointZero ecosystem, IRH aims to build a fully integrated energy and commodities platform that enhances the resilience of supply chains and supports the global energy transition.

Ali Rashed AlRashdi, CEO of IRH, said: “This transaction is a major milestone in the development of IRHGT’s global LNG portfolio. We are pleased to collaborate with Delfin and Vitol to help bring the project to final investment decision soon. As part of our vision to build an integrated global trading platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi, IRHGT is actively expanding its presence across physical and financial markets in natural gas, power, crude oil, refined products, metals, and equities. This agreement sets us on the path to be a reliable supplier of LNG to our valued clients worldwide.”

Mohamed Hesham, CEO of ePointZero, commented: “This agreement represents another step forward in building an integrated, future-ready energy platform. By securing reliable resources through long-term partnerships, we secure the downstream operations of ePointZero Group and ensure energy resilience for our ecosystem. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering diversified, efficient, and reliable energy solutions that power economies and communities across regions.”

Dudley Poston, CEO of Delfin, added: “It’s an honour to have been selected by IRHGT and Vitol as a long-term LNG supplier, and we look forward to working together as we make Final Investment Decision on the first FLNG vessel in the coming weeks. We are pleased to continue our very strong relationship with Vitol and add another world-class trading organisation such as IRHGT to our growing list of strategic partners.”

Pablo Galante Escobar, Global Head of LNG and European Gas & Power at Vitol, highlighted: “We are excited to conclude this agreement with IRHGT and Delfin. Vitol continues to strengthen its position to safely and reliably deliver cost effective, flexible LNG solutions to our customers around the world and we look forward to continuing to expand on our relationship with both IRHGT and Delfin. Vitol’s offtake commitments and investment grade rating will help Delfin on its path to financial close.”