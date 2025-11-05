ABB to support ADNOC’s all-electric Ruwais LNG facility

ABB has been selected to provide advanced automation, electrical, and digital solutions for ADNOC’s Ruwais LNG facility, 230 km west of Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Once operational it will be the region’s first all-electric LNG plant, using electric-driven motors instead of conventional gas turbines. ABB will provide its microcontroller-based Electrical Control and Monitoring (ECM) system, a module of ABB AbilityTM System 800xA® distributed control system to increase operational efficiency and safety at the facility.

As part of the contract – awarded by TJN, an engineering, procurement and construction joint venture involving Technip Energies, JGC Corp. and NMDC Group – ABB will supply its ECM system to provide real-time visibility and control of all electrical assets, enabling rapid fault detection, load optimisation, and power management to be achieved safely and reliably, while reducing downtime.

By using electric motors for its two liquefaction trains, the Ruwais LNG project can support emissions reduction efforts. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electrification of existing LNG terminals, and the use of low-emissions electricity to power these, could significantly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with production, by around 60 million tpy of CO 2 -e.

Global LNG supply has grown faster than overall natural gas demand in recent years, with this trend set to continue with the delivery of nearly 300 billion m3 of new annual LNG supply capacity between 2025 – 2030.

“Electrification unlocks the full potential of LNG as a transition fuel to support decarbonisation efforts and meet growing energy demands by providing reliable, abundant and affordable natural gas around the world,” said Bjarte Pedersen, Senior Vice President IMEA at ABB’s Energy Industries division. “By improving operational efficiency, preventing fault downtime and optimising distribution, ABB’s ECM system safeguards production and extends asset life and we are pleased to support ADNOC’s Ruwais LNG facility with our integrated solutions.”