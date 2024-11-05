Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG appoints Kiewit as EPC contractor

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, a 4 million tpy LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, has selected Kiewit, through its subsidiaries Kiewit Engineering Group Inc. and Kiewit Energy Group Inc., to lead the EPC of Texas LNG under a lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) structure. Additionally, Texas LNG will work with Kiewit to promptly complete the pre-final investment decision (FID) engineering required for the project to proceed to a FID, which aligns with Texas LNG’s recent announcement of selling sufficient offtake for a FID.

Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne, and Co-President of Texas LNG, remarked: “Texas LNG received immense interest from world-class contractors that wanted to be involved in the project. Kiewit’s proposal, capability, and partnership vision for Texas LNG, as well as their significant execution and implementation expertise on the US Gulf Coast, made a substantial impression on our project team. We look forward to working with them.”

“Kiewit is excited to partner with Glenfarne to deliver this crucial LNG project in the region,” said Eric Gutierrez, Executive Vice President, Kiewit Energy Group Inc. “Our extensive experience delivering complex, integrated LNG EPC projects for our clients continues to be a differentiator for our company. We appreciate the opportunity to work with a client committed to developing important energy infrastructure opportunities in the US.”