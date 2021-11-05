Venture Global and Sinopec announce LNG SPAs

Venture Global LNG and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) have announced the signing of two 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPA) for the supply of a total of 4 million tpy of LNG from Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG export facility, in Plaquemines Parish Louisiana, US. In addition, UNIPEC, a Sinopec subsidiary has agreed to purchase 3.5 million t of LNG from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility for a shorter duration. This represents the largest single LNG supply deal ever signed by a US company and will double imports of US LNG to China.

“Venture Global is proud to enter into this new and exciting long-term partnership with Sinopec, and soon become the largest US LNG exporter to China,” said Mike Sabel, Chief Executive Officer of Venture Global LNG. “Today’s announcement will accelerate our combined efforts to lower carbon emissions and provide a low-cost, reliable and secure energy supply to China. From day one, Venture Global has been on a mission to drive fuel switching around the world from coal to natural gas, and we are thrilled to equip Sinopec with a large supply of US LNG to do that and assist China in its energy transition.”

“Sinopec has been pursuing low-carbon, green, safe, responsible and sustainable development, seeking high quality growth of its natural gas business.” said Ma Yongsheng, President of Sinopec Corp. “We are committed to building capacity in providing clean energy and meeting peoples aspiration for better life. The signing of this LNG SPA reflects the shared mission of Sinopec and Venture Global in promoting the global energy transition and is of significance in achieving carbon emission peak and neutrality goals.”