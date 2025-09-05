Woodfibre LNG construction passes halfway point

The Woodfibre LNG facility has passed its halfway point to project completion as four new specialised LNG modules arrived at its project site near Squamish, Canada.

Transported overseas by heavy lift vessel, the modules include two pipe rack sections, a boil-off gas compressor module, and a flare knock out drums module. The boil-off gas compressor helps with the capture of natural gas that revapourises (boils off) and its re-injection back into the process to be reliquefied into LNG. Flare knock out drums are designed to protect the facility’s flare system by separating any liquids from gases set to be flared, ensuring safe and efficient flare operation.

“The arrival of new modules is another sign of the momentum we are carrying into the second half of construction,” said Luke Schauerte, CEO of Woodfibre LNG, “As modules continue to arrive, we are driving towards the delivery of the world’s first net-zero LNG export facility, built to the highest standards of safety and environmental sustainability.”

Woodfibre LNG’s construction phase is set to continue through 2025, with further module deliveries planned in the months ahead and into 2026. The project is designed to be the world’s first net-zero LNG export facility, taking advantage of the province’s hydroelectric capacity by using electric drives for LNG production, avoiding more than 230 000 t of carbon dioxide equivalent vs conventional LNG facilities.