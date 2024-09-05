NFE’s Fast LNG asset receives DOE long-term authorisation for LNG export to mon-FTA countries
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has received authorisation from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to export up to ~1.4 million tpy of LNG to non-free trade agreement countries from its Fast LNG 1 (FLNG 1) asset located offshore Altamira, Mexico, for a term of five years. In combination with the previously received FTA authorisation granted by the DOE, the FLNG 1 asset is now able to export LNG to markets and customers worldwide.
“This important authorisation cements NFE’s position as a leading global vertically integrated gas to power company and enhances the marketability of our FLNG 1 asset. NFE is now able to freely supply cheaper and cleaner natural gas to underserved markets across the world and further our goal of accelerating the world’s energy transition,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.
