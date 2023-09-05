 Skip to main content
Molgas to collaborate with Enagás for the start-up of El Musel

Molgas Energy Holding has joined forces with Enagás to collaborate in the start-up of El Musel. The company has now successfully completed the first end-customer tanker loadings at the new El Musel Terminal in Gijón.

This collaborative effort is an important step forward, with a full process test.

The operational excellence and innovative features of the new terminal and the extra capacity it will add to the LNG network in Spain represent a major breakthrough in the sector.

