Molgas to collaborate with Enagás for the start-up of El Musel
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
Molgas Energy Holding has joined forces with Enagás to collaborate in the start-up of El Musel. The company has now successfully completed the first end-customer tanker loadings at the new El Musel Terminal in Gijón.
This collaborative effort is an important step forward, with a full process test.
The operational excellence and innovative features of the new terminal and the extra capacity it will add to the LNG network in Spain represent a major breakthrough in the sector.
