INPEX commenced FEED work at Abadi LNG project

INPEX Corp. has announced that the Abadi LNG project in the Masela Block in Indonesia has commenced FEED work. The project is operated by INPEX Masela, Ltd, an INPEX subsidiary.

The FEED work involves reviewing and defining the specifications of the facilities that will produce and process hydrocarbons from the Abadi Gas Field, as well as the onshore LNG plant. The FEED work will consist of four packages:

Onshore LNG plant. FPSO. Subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF). Gas export pipeline (GEP).

Each package includes a scope related to carbon capture and storage (CCS). INPEX has at this time awarded the FPSO, SURF, and GEP contract packages.

The FPSO contract package consists of a ‘dual FEED’ method involving two contractor consortiums that will work in parallel but separately to ensure a competitive environment is maintained. In this method, FEED work and EPC work will be awarded to the same contractor consortium, effectively assigning EPC work to the contractor consortium that delivers technically and commercially superior FEED services. INPEX also plans to employ the dual FEED method for the onshore LNG plant contract package and will select the contractor and conclude the contract in due course.

The project’s annual LNG production volume is expected to reach 9.5 million t, equivalent to more than 10% of Japan’s annual LNG imports. The project is expected to contribute to improving energy security in Indonesia, Japan, and other Asian countries and generate a stable supply of low-carbon energy over the long term, based on its world-leading gas field properties and plentiful reserves enabling efficient development as well as the project’s CCS component.