Wärtsilä to develop regasification system for new offshore LNG terminal

The technology group Wärtsilä will develop the regasification system for a new offshore LNG terminal to be built in the Bay of Bengal. The project is headed by Crown LNG, a Norwegian group specialising in developing LNG infrastructure for harsh weather conditions, with Oslo-based engineering company Aker Solutions as the main contractor. Wärtsilä Gas Solutions will conduct the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of the regasification system. The early phase of the FEED contract was booked in May 2021. Final Investment Decision (FID) for the project expected in 2022 with further equipment delivery of the regasification systems.

The terminal will sit on the seabed approximately 19 km north-east of Kakinada on India’s east coast, approximately 11 km from the shoreline. It will be exposed to challenging monsoon weather conditions, and Wärtsilä’s extensive experience in delivering regasification systems for more than 20 similar floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) around the world was cited as a major consideration in the award of the contract.

The Wärtsilä system will serve the terminal with an annual regasification capacity of 7.2 million t, and will include the boil-off gas (BOG) handling and fuel gas systems.

“This will be a challenging project, and the companies selected to engineer and design the systems required must be well qualified. Wärtsilä has an excellent track record in delivering regasification systems, and we are confident that they are a good match this assignment,” said Sturla Magnus, EVP Topsides & Facilities in Aker Solutions.

“We are honoured to have been chosen to design and deliver the regasification system for this LNG terminal project. Our regas systems are delivered as complete modules, with all the engineering, component procurement, and construction of the module carried out entirely by the company’s execution team. This makes integrating the modules very easy, and we look forward to smooth inter-connection work with the other project partners,” commented Reidar Strande, General Manager, Strategy & Business Development, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

It is estimated that the LNG terminal will be completed and fully operational approximately three years after the FID has been made.