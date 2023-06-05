QatarEnergy signs 15-year LNG supply agreement with Bangladesh

QatarEnergy’s LNG trading arm, QatarEnergy Trading, has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) to supply about 1.8 million tpy of LNG to Bangladesh for 15 years, starting in 2026.

The SPA signing at QatarEnergy’s Headquarters in Doha, was witnessed by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Nasrul Hamid, the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Al-Kaabi said: “Today, we are proud to be the largest LNG supplier to Bangladesh and Petrobangla by a large margin, delivering more than 3.5 million tpy from Qatar to Bangladesh. These supply arrangements reinforce our unwavering dedication to safeguarding the energy security of valued customers like Bangladesh and delivering the reliable energy they require for socio-economic development and prosperity.”

Al-Kaabi added: “I would also like to express our gratitude to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his wise leadership and his continued guidance to and support of the energy sector.”

Qatar currently delivers more than 3.5 million tpy of LNG to Bangladesh. With this new SPA, QatarEnergy reaffirms its position as the LNG supplier of choice for its partners in the South Asia LNG markets.