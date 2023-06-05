Congo and Technip Energies sign co-operation agreement

Congo’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons signed a cooperation agreement with French energy services provider, Technip Energies, during the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris. Signed by Minister H.E. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua and Technip Energies COO, Marco Villa, the deal will see the parties expand cooperation on capacity building in the fields of onshore and offshore energy developments at a time when the Central African country is looking at expanding its energy market.

As per the terms of the agreement, Technip Energies will provide its expertise to strengthen both the Ministry’s and the national oil company’s capacities regarding energy transition principles, including LNG, zero carbon energy solutions, and decarbonisation.

More specifically, the deal covers areas, such as process engineering (including oil and water treatment facilities and gas processing facilities), offshore and onshore platforms and installations (including semi-submersible rigs, LNG trains, fertilizer plants and refineries), and conception development for an offshore oil and gas field (including technical studies, cost estimation and economic analysis, engineering, execution and management of an floating production, storage and offloading unit and floating LNG).

“Signing the deal in Paris is symbolic. Technip Energies is essential to developing capacity in my country at all levels. It is essential for the country to have skilled people and experts which is why we are proud to have signed this deal, as it will help us develop capacities. We hope that this partnership will give more space to Technip Energies in the Congo and we will continue to give incentives to companies to work with Technip Energies and come into the country,” stated H Itoua.

Apart from enhancing capacity in project design and development, the agreement allows Congo to harness Technip Energies' proficiency in health, safety, and environmental studies. The French energy service provider will facilitate personnel training in all aspects of development, utilising their expertise in the aforementioned areas.

“This is an important step for our presence on the continent and I can assure you that we will fulfil our commitments. It is part of our strategic commitment to be close to the country from the concept phase to the end of the development,” added Villa.

The deal follows a series of advancements seen across the country’s LNG market, including the inauguration of the 3 million tpy Congo LNG project by Eni in April this year. As the country moves to establish itself as both a regional hub and global exporter, the deal lays the foundation for the expansion of the domestic LNG market on the back of private-public cooperation and capacity building efforts.

During the AEW 2023 conference, Congo’s emerging status as a global LNG producer will be on display. Through various panel discussions, networking summits and investment forums, the event will connect potential investors and project developers with Congolese opportunities.