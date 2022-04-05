PGNiG marks milestone in Lithuania

Friday 1 April marked two years since PGNiG began operating the LNG reloading station in Klaipeda, Lithuania. This year alone, from January to the end of March, 211 tanker trucks were loaded there – almost as many as in the first nine months of operation (231 from April to the end of December 2020). Good co-operation with Klajpedos Nafta is developing.

The growth rate by month is also increasing. Throughout the last quarter, each month Klaipeda was left by twice as many tanker trucks as in the corresponding months of 2021. In aggregate, during the two years of the station lease, PGNiG loaded 969 tanker trucks there, with a total of 17 496 t.

“The second year of the Klaipeda station lease, and the first months of 2022 in particular, have clearly demonstrated the potential of the small scale LNG segment. The distance from Klaipeda to customers in the eastern part of the country, which is shorter than from Swinoujscie, Poland, has a significant effect on transport costs and thus on the price of supplied gas. This drives an increase in the number of LNG regasification stations in areas that are not covered by the gas network. We see a potential for synergies here and we want it to be fully used,” said Pawel Majewski, President of the PGNiG Management Board. “The intensification of road tanker loading activity in recent months also supports PGNiG’s activity in the Baltic states’ markets, which feature in our long-term growth plans. The development of our co-operation with Klajpedos Nafta provides a good basis for this.”

The vast majority of LNG from the Klaipeda station was delivered to customers in Poland, in particular regasification stations located in the north-eastern part of the country, as well as customers in Lithuania and Estonia.