NFE to supply natural gas to CFE power plants

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has announced today that it has signed a gas supply agreement (GSA) with CFEnergia SA de CV, a subsidiary of Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). Under the agreement, NFE will provide the equivalent of an estimated 250 000 - 500 000 gal. of LNG (20 000 - 40 000 million Btu) per day to CFE’s CTG La Paz and CTG Baja California Sur power plants in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

“We are pleased to support CFE’s transition to cleaner, more affordable and reliable energy,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “This contract will help create significant fuel savings and emissions reductions for the benefit of the people of Baja California Sur.”

NFE will supply natural gas to the plant via the Company’s LNG receiving and regasification terminal in the port of Pichilingue, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The terminal is anticipated to be complete and begin the supply of natural gas to CFE in May.