Fugro secures contract for INPEX’s Abadi LNG and CCS project

INPEX Masela Ltd, a subsidiary of INPEX Corp., has awarded Fugro a marine survey contract for the Abadi LNG project in Indonesia.

Fugro will perform geophysical and geotechnical surveys needed to support FEED for offshore production facilities, the submarine pipeline to the onshore LNG terminal and carbon dioxide injection infrastructure. Geo-data will be acquired using Fugro’s deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle Echo Surveyor 8 and a robotic seafloor drill, deployed from Indonesian support vessels. Fieldwork is expected to start in 2Q24.

The Abadi LNG project is based on an onshore LNG development scheme that INPEX is developing in partnership with PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela and PETRONAS Masela Sdn Bhd in Masela block. The project’s annual LNG production is expected to reach 9.5 million t, equivalent to over 10% of Japan’s current annual LNG imports. As a result, the project will have a meaningful contribution to improving energy security in Indonesia, Japan, and other Asian countries, based on its world-leading gas field properties and plentiful reserves enabling efficient development as well as its carbon capture and storage component.

“We are pleased to once again support INPEX, a company that understands the value provided by our geo-data expertise,” said Mark Heine, CEO. “This is particularly valid for the development of Abadi LNG project, where overcoming engineering challenges including slope stability, regional seismicity, subsea faulting and carbonate sediments will require a collaborative and informed approach. With our expertise and solutions, we will be able to contribute to energy security in the region.”