Commonwealth LNG sign 20-year LNG SPA with Mercuria

Commonwealth LNG has signed an LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Mercuria Energy Trading S.A. to provide 1 million tpy of LNG for 20 years from the Commonwealth LNG export facility in Cameron, Louisiana and a gas supply agreement with Mercuria Americas (together with Mercuria Trading) for the supply of a corresponding quantity of natural gas to Commonwealth.

Mercuria is one of the world’s largest independent energy and commodities traders.

Caturus CEO, David Lawler, commented: “These agreements mark a significant strategic partnership and market expansion. Mercuria’s global reach can help Commonwealth distribute our LNG to a broader international community, while Mercuria gains a competitive edge with additional supply sources.”

Brian Falik, President of Mercuria Americas, added: “This agreement reflects Mercuria’s commitment to securing long-term, reliable LNG supply from high-quality US projects. Commonwealth LNG’s integrated approach, strong resource backing and focus on responsible, low-emission production align well with our strategy to serve global customers with dependable and competitively priced energy. We are pleased to partner with Commonwealth and Caturus as they advance a project that will play an important role in meeting growing international demand for LNG.”

With the signing of the Mercuria SPA, Commonwealth has secured long-term, binding offtake agreements for 7 of the facility’s 9.5 million tpy permitted capacity, including commitments from prominent energy industry participants Glencore, JERA, PETRONAS, and EQT. Final negotiations are underway for the facility’s remaining capacity.

In August 2025, Kimmeridge announced a rebranding that saw Commonwealth LNG and Kimmeridge’s upstream operations (formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas) combined under a new platform called Caturus. Caturus is building the nation’s leading integrated natural gas and LNG company, with a unique wellhead-to-water strategy that will deliver responsibly sourced, low-emission fuel to global markets.

The SPA will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including an affirmative final investment decision on the project.