Alfa Laval acquires NRG Marine to offer ultrasonic anti-fouling solutions

Alfa Laval has signed an agreement to acquire NRG Marine, a provider of ultrasonic anti-fouling solutions for marine, oil and gas, and industrial applications, headquartered in the United Kingdom.

The move aligns with Alfa Laval’s strategy to provide its customers with environmentally friendly solutions, contributing towards improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and extending lifecycle of the asset. Closing of the acquisition is expected during 2Q25.

By incorporating NRG Marine’s ultrasonic technology into its portfolio, Alfa Laval aims to offer a solution for anti-fouling with operational and environmental benefits for marine, oil and gas, and other industrial markets.

NRG Marine's proactive anti-fouling technology utilises ultrasonic microscopic bubbles that implode, creating agitation that disrupts the surface environment. This agitation passively cleans the surface, reducing fouling, scaling, sludge, and deposits on critical components.

For marine vessels, fouling is not just important from a fuel savings and decarbonisation perspective. Biofouling, the accumulation of organisms on ship parts, increases the risk of spreading invasive species, leading to ecological and economic harm. Anti-fouling systems are crucial for mitigating this issue, reducing the spread of invasive species and protecting marine ecosystems.

For the oil and gas sector, this technology helps prevent and clean the stationary surfaces to avoid biofouling. Being ATEX-approved, it complies with required safety standards that make it reliable and safe.

Sameer Kalra, President Marine Division at Alfa Laval, asserted: “In the race to net zero, solutions that enhance energy efficiency and operational performance are more essential than ever. The inclusion of ultrasonic anti-fouling technology into our portfolio is another addition to our decarbonisation toolbox. By addressing the critical problem of biofouling with this technique, we will enable our customers to meet both business and environmental objectives.”

Darren Rowlands, Founder and CEO of NRG Marine, added: "We are excited to join forces with Alfa Laval through this acquisition to extend ultrasound technology for anti-fouling treatment to marine, oil and gas, and other industrial sectors. Alfa Laval's commitment to sustainable solutions for their global network make them an ideal partner for us. This move will increase our market reach and scalability, making our solution more accessible to customers.”

Ultrasonic anti-fouling technology emerges as a promising alternative to other methods, offering significant advantages across industries. Fitting the system improves the operational efficiency of the asset, reduces maintenance while lowering cleaning costs, and extends the asset’s lifecycle. The system’s low cost compared to the value gained from reduced fouling and improved maintenance cycles offers attractive returns on investment.

For the marine industry, keeping equipment free of organic growth offers significant fuel savings, supports decarbonisation efforts, and ensures compliance with environmental regulations.

The system can be installed on any ship type, whether a new build or existing, and requires no dry docking or through-hull fittings, minimising installation time and associated costs. Operating continuously, even when a vessel is stationary, this non-invasive method eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and frequent cleaning, offering a sustainable and cost-effective solution to maintain vessel cleanliness and efficiency.

By adopting this advanced technology, shipowners can improve their vessels’ environmental ratings, aligning with International Maritime Organisation regulations. This solution significantly enhances vessel CII and other environmental metrics, providing a sustainable alternative to other anti-fouling methods.