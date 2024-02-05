North America leads global long-term LNG contracts signed in 2023, finds GlobalData

North America has led globally in terms of the number of long-term contracts signed in 2023 for the export of LNG with 21 contracts, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Long-Term LNG Contracts Review Analytics by Region, Contracts and Companies, 2023’, reveals that of the total long-term contracts signed in 2023 for the export of LNG from North America, 16 contracts are signed for exports from the US, four from Mexico, and one from Canada.

In the US, the biggest contract was inked by NextDecade, with a commitment to supply 5.4 million tpy of LNG to TotalEnergies from 2026 – 2046. NextDecade also signed one more contract for the supply of 1 million tpy of LNG to Itochu Corp. for 15 years, from 2027 – 2042. LNG will be supplied from the Rio Grande terminal in Texas for both contracts.

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Energy companies in North America continue to bet on strong long-term LNG demand due to the role of natural gas as a bridge fuel for energy transition and decarbonisation efforts. The Russian-Ukraine war has provided additional opportunity for these companies to sign contracts for LNG exports to Europe.”

In Mexico, four contracts were signed by Mexico Pacific Limited LLC to supply LNG from the Sonora liquefaction terminal. Among these, the most substantial contract was with ConocoPhillips for the supply of 2.2 million tpy of LNG for 20 years from 2027 – 2047.

In Canada, the contract was signed by Woodfibre LNG Ltd to supply 0.5 million tpy of LNG from the Woodfibre terminal to BP plc for 15 years from 2027 – 2042.