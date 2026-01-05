PETRONAS signs supply agreement with CNOOC

PETRONAS, through its subsidiary PETRONAS LNG Ltd, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading & Marketing Pte. Ltd for the supply of 1 million tpy of LNG.

The agreement builds on the long-standing working relationship between PETRONAS and CNOOC, strengthening co-operation in LNG supply while supporting China’s economic growth, and national clean energy agenda, including the ‘Dual Carbon’ aspirations of peaking emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

In structuring this agreement, PETRONAS has taken a holistic approach to its LNG portfolio and ensured a balance between international commitments and domestic energy security and economic development.

Shamsairi M Ibrahim, Vice President of PETRONAS LNG Marketing and Trading, stated: “This agreement marks an elevation of our relationship with CNOOC, advancing our shared commitment to energy security and a lower carbon future. Beyond supplying LNG, it reflects the continued development of our long-term partnership. PETRONAS remains committed to delivering reliable and cleaner LNG solutions, working with partners to advance shared energy transition goals.”