First US LNG cargo for Bulgaria arrives in Alexandroupolis
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
METLEN, together with its International Energy Supply & Trading Pillar, has delivered its first US LNG cargo in Alexandroupolis, destined to supply the Bulgarian market. As the largest private natural gas consumer and trader in the region, and one of the leading LNG importers in Greece, METLEN ensures critical supply routes across the Balkans – from Bulgaria and Romania to neighbouring markets.
Panagiotis Kanellopoulos, Chief Executive Director, International Energy Supply & Trading at METLEN, stated: “METLEN marks a significant milestone with the arrival of its first US LNG cargo at the Alexandroupolis FSRU, destined for export to Bulgaria. We are proud to hold a leading position in LNG imports across Southeastern Europe. Since 2010, we have consistently supplied the Greek market and, in 2018, became the first company to import LNG via Revythoussa and export it to Bulgaria. Over the years, we have demonstrated Greece’s role as a real energy hub, as well as METLEN’s pivotal role in delivering reliable and competitive LNG throughout the Balkans and beyond. Today, with the introduction of this US-sourced cargo for the Bulgarian market, our long-standing partnership with Bulgargaz grows even stronger, as we continue contributing to regional energy security with reliability.”
