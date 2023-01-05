NextDecade announces increase of ENN LNG SPA

NextDecade Corporation has announced a volume increase of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd, for the supply of LNG from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project (RGLNG) in Brownsville, Texas, the US.

Under the 20 year SPA, ENN will now purchase 2 million tpy of LNG. This is a 0.5 million tpy increase from the original 1.5 million tpy SPA announced earlier in 2022. All volumes of LNG are indexed to Henry Hub and will be supplied from the first three trains at RGLNG on a free-on-board basis.

NextDecade is currently targeting a positive final investment decision (FID) on the first three trains of the RGLNG export project during 1Q23, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter.