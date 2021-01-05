 Skip to main content
  4. ClassNK releases guideline for LNG bunkering ships

Classification Society ClassNK has released its Guideline for Survey and Facilities/Equipment of LNG Bunkering Ships, which outline the additional safety requirements of liquefied gas carriers that supply LNG fuel at sea.

The number of LNG-fuelled ships has been increasing in recent years as their CO2, SOx, and NOx emissions have a lower environmental load compared to ships that use conventional oil fuels. On the other hand, the facilities that supply LNG as fuel from quay facilities to general ships are still limited. Liquefied gas carriers supplying LNG fuel at sea are considered candidates for ensuring variations in fuel supply, and more liquefied gas carriers (LNG bunkering ships) that supply LNG to ships are also being built and operated.

There are currently no established international conventions for the facilities/equipment of ships that transfer LNG to other ships at sea, and additional safety equipment has been considered individually. Based on the examinations conducted so far, ClassNK has developed the Guideline which compiles the requirements for additional equipment for the safe transfer of LNG, a cryogenic substance, between ships, and surveys. The Guideline stipulates the layout and system design of LNG bunkering ships, fuel transfer systems, and operation, as well as class notations according to the equipment to be installed.

