 Skip to main content
  4. Capital Gas takes delivery of LNG carrier

Capital Gas takes delivery of LNG carrier

Published by
 LNG Industry,

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. has taken delivery of the new-build LNG carrier Aristidis I, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), South Korea.

Capital Gas takes delivery of LNG carrier

With a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (up to 93.5%).

The Aristidis I is the second of seven sister ships to be delivered between 2020 - 2023.

The vessel has been chartered to BP Shipping for a period up to 12 years.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/05012021/capital-gas-takes-delivery-of-lng-carrier/

You might also like

 Webinar

[WHITE PAPER] Gas & Flame Detection: Liquified Natural Gas Fueling Stations

A whitepaper exploring gas & flame detection at Liquified Natural Gas Fueling Stations

Download your free copy today »

 
 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG carrier news South Korea LNG news New-build LNG news