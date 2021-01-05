Capital Gas takes delivery of LNG carrier

Save to read list Published by Will Owen , Assistant Editor LNG Industry , Tuesday, 05 January 2021 11:00

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. has taken delivery of the new-build LNG carrier Aristidis I, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), South Korea.

With a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (up to 93.5%).

The Aristidis I is the second of seven sister ships to be delivered between 2020 - 2023.

The vessel has been chartered to BP Shipping for a period up to 12 years.