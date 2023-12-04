 Skip to main content
The Methane Guiding Principles launches initiative supporting 20 countries on methane emissions reduction

The Methane Guiding Principles (MGP) has launched the Advancing Global Methane Reduction (AGMR) initiative, which aims to instigate and accelerate country-level methane emissions reductions.

Under the AGMR, MGP members are currently working with governments and industry in 20 countries representing more than 25% of global oil and gas production, informing methane policies and regulations and disseminating best practice.

The AGMR follows on the Oil and Gas sector toolkit for the Global Methane Pledge developed under the MGP in 2022. The toolkit connects policymakers and regulators with resources and institutions to support methane policy and regulation development in countries that joined the Global Methane Pledge.

“The MGP brings unique value through collaboration between industry and civil society in the pursuit of ambitious outcomes. Through the AGMR we aim to drive impactful methane emissions reduction on a global scale,” said Cederic Cremers, Chairman of MGP and Executive Vice President for Shell LNG.

