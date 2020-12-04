Chart Industries CEO named 2020 World LNG Executive of the Year

Chart Industries, Inc. President and CEO Jill Evanko has been named the 2020 World LNG Executive of the Year at the World LNG Summit and Awards.

The World LNG Summit and Awards, hosted by dmg events and sponsored by Cheniere, is the premier industry event of the year that brings together thousands of LNG industry leaders each December. The LNG Executive Award is awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the development and future of the LNG industry through either commercial or technical innovation or the development of knowledge and learning in his or her organisation.

“It is an honour to be recognised as this year’s World LNG Executive of the Year. It is a testament to the entire Chart team for their hard work and dedication to progressing Chart as a key company in the LNG space and innovation for the clean energy future,” stated Jill Evanko. “It is a privilege to be recognised by last year’s winners, Frederic Barnaud, Group CEO, Pavilion Energy and Jack Fusco, President & CEO of Cheniere.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic this year has posed many challenges across industries, disrupting supply chains, and impacting manufacturing operations globally. In these difficult times, many have gone above and beyond to perform and deliver. Chart Industries is no exception and continues to be at the forefront of cryogenic equipment and technology solutions that will keep our industry running. We commend the resilience and leadership of Jill Evanko. It is my pleasure to pass on the World LNG Executive of the Year Award to Jill,” shared Frederic Barnaud.

Additionally, Chart was a finalist in the World LNG Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry 2020 as well as the World LNG Award for Energy Transition 2020.

A company statement from Chart read as follows:

“We are honoured to be recognised amongst industry leaders including Pavilion Energy, Shell, Total, Sempra LNG, Qatar Petroleum, Kpler, and Nigeria LNG. Congratulations to Tony Atta and Nigeria LNG who received the World LNG Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry for their astute business strategy to carry on with its Train 7 expansion plans and subsequently awarding the EPC contracts for execution of the project amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We also congratulate the joint winner of the World LNG Award for Outstanding Contribution, Kpler, for allowing LNG professionals to have access to a real-time picture of the market. We are thrilled to congratulate the winner of the inaugural World LNG Energy Transition Award, Pavilion Energy, an industry pioneer in their first tender for LNG supply with carbon neutral ambitions which will continue to position LNG as a distinct part of the clean energy transition.”