EnerMech strengthens Americas operations with multi-year strategic investment

EnerMech has embarked on a multi-year, high-value investment programme across its Americas operations, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region and its people.

This strategic outlay reflects the company’s confidence in the market despite global headwinds as it continues to build a future-ready business anchored in local capability, leadership, and talent.

The enhancement plan encompasses equipment, people, and facilities across the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and key LNG growth hubs such as Mexico, each vital to EnerMech’s integrated specialised services and solutions.

A key focus of this investment in CARICOM is Guyana, where EnerMech holds a proven track record following pre-commissioning work on its first four floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSOs) units – Liza Destiny, Unity, Prosperity, and ONE Guyana – as well as securing the subsea pre-commissioning on the fifth project, Uaru.

To meet accelerating regional demand, the company is establishing a new facility in Georgetown and investing in career development initiatives to support its existing workforce while increasing headcount. This will be complimented by a phased equipment acquisition strategy. Key equipment includes remote flooding consoles and subsea test pumps for major developments, along with GD-600 pumps, gas boosters, air compressors, and N2 generation units to support future pre-commissioning scopes and long-term maintenance operations.

The new Georgetown site will also serve as a launchpad for future growth into Suriname, where project development is expected to follow a similar trajectory, and into the new frontier of deep-water projects offshore Trinidad.

Complementing its efforts in Guyana and Suriname, EnerMech’s Americas strategy is closely aligned with the region’s LNG boom, where export capacity is projected to double by 2028. In response, the company is scaling up equipment capabilities and investing in local talent to seize opportunities across the LNG value chain. This includes growing its LNG technical hub in Houston with the addition of new planners, projects managers, engineers, and subject matter experts, alongside new assets such as vehicles, compressors, dryers, and trailers.

To support rising demand for OPEX-related maintenance and mechanical services, a phased expansion is also included in Houston and Sulphur, two of North America’s most active industrial corridors.

EnerMech CEO, Charles Davison Jnr, added: “This significant phased investment signals our confidence in the Americas and our determination to grow sustainably with our clients and partners. We are deepening our operational footprint, investing in our people, and building the infrastructure needed to serve energy and industrial markets for decades to come. Our focus is on long-term value creation, local content, and readiness to serve wherever demand is growing.”