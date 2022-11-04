NYK concludes long-term time-charter with QatarEnergy for LNG carriers

NYK has announced that the joint-venture companies that NYK is a part of (comprising NYK, ‘K’ Line, MISC Berhad, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Ltd) have signed a long-term time-charter contract with QatarEnergy, the state energy company of Qatar, for five LNG carriers. The joint-venture companies have also executed shipbuilding contracts for the five 174 000 m3 LNG carriers with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.

QatarEnergy is one of the world’s largest LNG producers. These five new vessels will transport LNG to countries around the world.

Over the past 39 years since the delivery of the LNG carrier Echigo Maru in 1983, NYK has continued to enhance its LNG safety/expertise and worldwide LNG transport network. The skills that NYK has acquired in safe and optimised navigation, the construction of LNG carriers, and high-level ship-management quality have earned high regard from QatarEnergy, leading to the successful conclusion of this contract. NYK and QatarEnergy have had a long-term relationship with several existing projects and the relationship will be further extended through this contract.

These five vessels will be equipped with an X-DF 2.1 iCER (a low-speed dual-fuel engine that uses gas admitted at low pressure), which will contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and an improved environmental impact.

Vessel particulars

Length overall: approximately 299 m.

Moulded breadth: 46.40 m.

Propulsion system: X-DF2.1 iCER.

Cargo tank capacity: approximately 174 000 m 3 .



. Speed: 19.5 knots.

Shipbuilder: Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.

Delivery: 2025 – 2026.