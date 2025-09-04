Argent LNG submits letter to enter FERC pre-filing process for Port Fourchon LNG terminal

Argent LNG has formally submitted its request to enter the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process, marking a critical regulatory milestone in the development of its 25 million tpy LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

This milestone positions Argent LNG at the forefront of the next wave of US LNG development. Once operational, Argent LNG will be one of the largest and most competitive LNG export facilities in North America, providing reliable, cost-effective American energy to importing nations across Europe, Africa, South Asia, and South America.

The pre-filing process ensures early and transparent coordination with FERC, federal agencies, state and local regulators, and community stakeholders. It allows Argent LNG to begin formal environmental review, advance engineering and permitting, and engage openly with stakeholders to ensure a safe, responsible, and world-class development.

“Our entry into the FERC pre-filing process is a defining step in Argent LNG’s journey to become a premier global LNG supplier,” said Jonathan Bass, Executive Business Line Leader, Argent LNG. “Argent LNG will combine modular innovation, proven technology, and unmatched location advantages to deliver cleaner, more reliable energy to the world. This project is designed not only to strengthen US energy security but also to open new economic opportunities for Louisiana and help meet growing global demand for LNG.”

Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of Port Fourchon, added: “Port Fourchon has been the backbone of America’s offshore energy industry for decades, and Argent LNG represents the bold future of this Port. By leveraging our unique deep-water access, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce, Argent LNG will transform Fourchon into a global hub for LNG exports. This project strengthens Ameri-ca’s position in global energy markets, while creating lasting economic growth and opportunity for our region. The Port is proud to fully support Argent LNG as it enters pre-filing with FERC and advances toward construction.”

The Argent LNG project is anchored on a 900-acre site under a 90-year lease at Port Fourchon, offering direct, uncongested access to the Gulf of Mexico, proximity to three abundant low-nitrogen feed gas pipelines, and integration into one of the Gulf’s most resilient energy hubs.

The facility will be developed in partnership with leading technology providers including Baker Hughes, Honeywell UOP, ABB, and GTT, employing a modular construction approach that reduces costs, accelerates timelines, and minimises environmental footprint. Once complete, Argent LNG will deliver unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability in US LNG exports.